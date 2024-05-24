InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DEO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,695. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.