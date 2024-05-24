InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

