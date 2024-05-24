InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $440,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GOCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

