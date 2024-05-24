InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 1,673,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of -339.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

