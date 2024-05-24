Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):
- 5/9/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.
- 5/8/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $4.10 to $3.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.50.
Shares of BLDP remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. 145,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,482. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $898.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.65.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
