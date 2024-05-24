iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 352,261 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

