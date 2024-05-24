Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Discount Bank
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.