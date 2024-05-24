James Alexander Hollingworth Sells 875 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,088.66.

TSE KXS opened at C$150.83 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

