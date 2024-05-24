James Alexander Hollingworth Sells 875 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,088.66.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
TSE KXS opened at C$150.83 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.