James Blackie Sells 15,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60.

ON24 Trading Down 1.8 %

ONTF stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

ON24 last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

