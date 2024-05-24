Jennifer L. Good Sells 25,037 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI opened at $2.54 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on TRVI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.