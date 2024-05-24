JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JOYY by 115.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JOYY by 825.0% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

