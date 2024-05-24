Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $7,415,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

