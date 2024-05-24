Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 185,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 133,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$19.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kane Biotech Company Profile

In other Kane Biotech news, Director Philip Renaud sold 2,000,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$260,000.00. 34.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

