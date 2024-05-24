KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $59.70

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $57.81. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 19,637 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

