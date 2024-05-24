King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,890 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.52% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $4,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 42.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.71. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $591.34 million, a PE ratio of 663.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 376.49%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Stories

