King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 27,245 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 892,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 3,675,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

