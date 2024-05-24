King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.55. 15,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.14 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

