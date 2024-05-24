King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Appian worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,889. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.