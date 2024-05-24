King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,115. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.