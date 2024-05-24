King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

