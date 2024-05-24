King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after acquiring an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after buying an additional 129,929 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 168,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,965. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

