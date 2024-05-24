King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. 5,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

