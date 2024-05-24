King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $488.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,000. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

