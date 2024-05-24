King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Hess by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

Hess stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. 350,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,469. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

