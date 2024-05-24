King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

