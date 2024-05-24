King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 219 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.63. 157,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,869. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $281.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

