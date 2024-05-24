King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.29% of Model N worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,414 shares of company stock worth $1,832,223 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Stock Up 0.0 %

MODN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

Model N Company Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.