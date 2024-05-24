King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 372 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,346. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

