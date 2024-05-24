Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on July 4th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

LON LWDB opened at GBX 881.40 ($11.20) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 800. Law Debenture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.04 ($9.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899 ($11.43). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,259.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.95), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($69,393.23). In other Law Debenture news, insider Trish Houston bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.88 ($6,859.28). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($69,393.23). 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

