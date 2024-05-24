LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.69. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 335,587 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

