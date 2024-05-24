LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.04. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,768,763 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFST. Barclays increased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,741 shares of company stock worth $2,149,435 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

