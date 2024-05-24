Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 82880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Specifically, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

