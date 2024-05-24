Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $30.67

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $31.50. Lincoln National shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 157,263 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

