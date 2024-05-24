LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 6,000 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

NYSE:LVWR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.