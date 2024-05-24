LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.10 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
