LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.10 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.