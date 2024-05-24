Luke D. Thompson Sells 1,332 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

