Manuel Chavez III Acquires 9,375 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) CEO Manuel Chavez III purchased 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $32,718.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manuel Chavez III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Manuel Chavez III acquired 559 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956.50.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Manuel Chavez III acquired 1,535 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $5,341.80.

On Monday, April 22nd, Manuel Chavez III acquired 5,442 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $18,720.48.

On Thursday, April 18th, Manuel Chavez III bought 33,043 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,676.63.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Manuel Chavez III bought 1,220 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $4,257.80.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Institutional Trading of Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

