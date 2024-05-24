Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 5th

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 292.95 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

