Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 5th

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 292.95 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.