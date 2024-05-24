Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $63,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $573.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

