Matthew Field Sells 13,953 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
