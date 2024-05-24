Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

