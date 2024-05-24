Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Buys 7,702 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $43,670.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,662.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,985.04.

On Friday, May 17th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 41,600 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $234,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $112,463.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 14,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

