Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2057397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $20,492,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.