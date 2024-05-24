Michael J. Sherin III Sells 4,948 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in AMC Networks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

