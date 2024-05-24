Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Down to $132.96

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.96, but opened at $129.57. Middleby shares last traded at $130.91, with a volume of 47,846 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Middleby Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $7,797,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Middleby by 278.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $7,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

