Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $48,986.12 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSEX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $963.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

