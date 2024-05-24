Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (MIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 27th

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.34. The stock has a market cap of £59.08 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.20. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.92).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.