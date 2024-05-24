Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 12th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

