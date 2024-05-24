MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $196.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

