MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,918. MVB Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MVB Financial

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.